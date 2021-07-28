Today (Wednesday): Plenty of sun again today, and it’s another hot one as afternoon highs head for the low to mid-90s with a light breeze from the northwest. The humidity is moderate but tolerable with dew points in the mid-60s. A few showers and storms could develop after 4 p.m. or so. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are possible well into the evening under partly cloudy skies. The humidity starts to edge higher again with overnight lows near 70 to the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): More clouds help to keep temperatures in check. We’ll call it partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s to near 90, but it’s quite humid with dew points back up to near 70. Scattered storms are possible yet again during the afternoon into evening as a cold front comes through, and some could be severe depending how much sun and how warm we get before any storms develop. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: The chance of scattered strong to severe storms could continue into the evening depending on the speed of the cold front. Otherwise we’re partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Friday and Saturday are looking very nice with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and somewhat comfortable temperatures (at least by late-July standards). Highs both days should reach the mid- to upper 80s, with dew points falling into the 60s on Friday and the 50s on Saturday. Friday night and Saturday night lows are mainly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday shapes up as a partly to mostly sunny day, with a southerly flow perhaps helping the humidity creep a little higher (should still be pretty comfortable though). Looks like highs in the mid- to upper 80s again, with a chance of isolated late-day showers and storms as a cold front approaches. Confidence: Medium