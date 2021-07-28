Tomorrow (Thursday): One more day of heat as a cold front approaches. We’ll see more and thicker clouds than recent days, which might help keep temperatures closer to 90 for highs. Low 90s wouldn’t be surprising. The risk of showers and storms — see below for more — grows heading deeper into the afternoon, with the best chances perhaps in a 2 to 10 p.m. window. There is also a risk for relatively widespread severe weather. Higher humidity makes it feel more like mid-90s before the storms, so it’s no treat as we wait.