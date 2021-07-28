Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: We continue to run the risk of a storm popping up and growing intense. Activity should be isolated to widely scattered, but anything that lasts could become intense, dropping hail and producing some damaging wind gusts. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are the rule overnight. Temperatures dip to the upper 60s and lower 70s for lows, with winds turning to come from the south, and humidity levels rise.
Tomorrow (Thursday): One more day of heat as a cold front approaches. We’ll see more and thicker clouds than recent days, which might help keep temperatures closer to 90 for highs. Low 90s wouldn’t be surprising. The risk of showers and storms — see below for more — grows heading deeper into the afternoon, with the best chances perhaps in a 2 to 10 p.m. window. There is also a risk for relatively widespread severe weather. Higher humidity makes it feel more like mid-90s before the storms, so it’s no treat as we wait.
Thursday storms: We still appear to expect thunderstorms that could be more widespread Thursday. It’s the same general pattern supporting the potential d-word (derecho) today in the Upper Midwest. Conditions appear quite supportive for severe storms, with most of the questions centering on how and when it all evolves. Below is a quick summary from key voices.
The local National Weather Service office writes, “If we were to destabilize and storms were to form in that type of environment, the potential is there for a significant severe weather event, with very high winds, large hail, and tornadoes all possible. However, there`s considerable disagreement among the various models as to if and where storms will form in the wake of what`s left of today`s Upper Midwest system.
Per the Storm Prediction Center, “Damaging gusts and tornadoes are possible with the more intense thunderstorms.”
CWG’s severe-weather expert, Jeff Halverson, agrees, noting that Thursday could be “a more widespread threat” given relatively high wind shear and potentially favorable instability.
