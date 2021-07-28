You don’t need to be near a wildfire to feel its effects. Wildfire smoke traveling from the West Coast can obstruct skies and, in certain weather, worsen air quality for those in the East. The smoke carries dangerous pollutants, which can be seen in the form of soot. It also contains smaller, invisible particulate matter known as PM 2.5 that can penetrate deep into our lungs and cause health problems ranging from burning eyes to lung disease.