Today (Thursday): High clouds are likely to stream across the area from the storms in the Great Lakes. This will offer little relief as the humidity surges (dew points back in the low 70s) and highs still reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms could reach the area mid- to late afternoon, some of which could be severe with damaging winds, hail and perhaps a tornado. How widespread they become is an open question and it’s possible the greatest concentration focuses in northern Maryland. Most of the day winds are from the south in the 5- to 10-mph range. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: More storms, some potentially severe, could sweep through the area through around midnight, although it’s unclear how numerous they’ll be. After that skies should gradually clear with light west winds. Lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Morning humidity is still on the high side but northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph should help to bring drier air in later in the day. That will be welcome as the intense July sun still pushes highs into the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Winds die down in the evening, with humidity coming down noticeably. Temperatures slip below 80 for those out and about. Skies remain clear and lows fall all the way down to the upper 50s to low 60s toward Saturday morning. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Saturday is a real winner with low humidity and highs mainly in the low 80s despite the mostly sunny skies. Clouds start to increase overnight with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High
Spotty showers are possible on Sunday, which probably won’t amount to much. Even so, this forecast is still coming into focus so stay tuned for updates. Skies are variably cloudy with highs mostly in the low 80s. Overnight lows slip to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium
Magnificent weather returns for Monday with clearing skies, low humidity and highs in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium