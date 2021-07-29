Temperatures at both Washington Dulles International and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall airports hit 90 before storms fired up and rained on our heat wave. At Reagan National, temperatures fell just short of 90, but I bet few people will care too much.

Now that we’ve got the severe weather threat out of the area, the big news is wonderful stuff that’s on the way. We’ll start moving that new air mass in tomorrow.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: It will be an all-night wait for the cold front to pass, so it will stay muggy after any storms end. There could be a shower or two at times; perhaps a storm, but probably not too intense. Lows will range from near 70 to the mid-70s. A few patches of fog are possible.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine will be plentiful, and humidity dropping. Cooler air will lag a bit behind the front, so it will still be pretty toasty, as highs reach the upper 80s. Humidity will be on the way down by late day, though! Northwest winds will blow around 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.