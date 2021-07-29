Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will be an all-night wait for the cold front to pass, so it will stay muggy after any storms end. There could be a shower or two at times; perhaps a storm, but probably not too intense. Lows will range from near 70 to the mid-70s. A few patches of fog are possible.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine will be plentiful, and humidity dropping. Cooler air will lag a bit behind the front, so it will still be pretty toasty, as highs reach the upper 80s. Humidity will be on the way down by late day, though! Northwest winds will blow around 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.