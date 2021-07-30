Sunday: Periodic showers or even a period of light rain can’t be ruled out. Stay tuned for a forecast tweak or two as we get closer, but the latest data looks wetter than it did. The best odds of a real soaking are to our south and east for now. If clouds hang tough, along with rain, we could see no higher than mid-70s for high temperatures, but low 80s are still possible for some drier spots in the region. Confidence: Medium