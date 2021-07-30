Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: It still feels like a very warm July day. But it’s turning drier as more comfortable air moves in. Sunnier and breezier, too.

Express forecast

  • Today: Breezy. Slight shower chance. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.
  • Tonight: More stars than clouds. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.
  • Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Highs: Near 80 to mid-80s.
  • Sunday: Rain chances and clouds? Highs: Near 80.

Forecast in detail

The week’s storminess has exited. One last July-like day today (although less humid later!) then tomorrow is a gem of an August-feeling day (those first good cold fronts of late summer). But also, keep that in mind as we head into August. We are past our average hottest temperature of the year, so we should typically be seeing more and more 80s instead of 90s for high temperatures.

Today (Friday): A still-humid morning gives way to a more comfortable afternoon as northwest breezes gusting near 25 mph bring in lower dew points, falling into the 50s. Temperatures still get plenty warm, though, into the mid-80s to perhaps near 90 in the sunniest, typically hottest spots south of town. That strong July sun still begs for some shade and some sunscreen — don’t forget it — even with some wildfire haziness still in the air. We have a slight chance of raindrops midday. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening temperatures may quickly dip below 80 degrees. Northerly and northwesterly breezes should slowly die down from near 20 mph to around 5 mph by dawn. The much lower dew points (in the 50s) allow the air to cool more effectively, allowing us to enjoy upper 50s to low 60s for low temperatures near sunrise. Skies are mostly clear. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Wow. The gem. The winner. The best weather day of the weekend. High temperatures are in a near 80 to mid-80s zone. Skies are mainly sunny, so wear that sunscreen please — but a few clouds are possible. The air is dry and super comfortable (dew points in the 40s to around 50). North and westerly breezes stay very light until a noticeable gust or two possible nearer sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds slowly increase and so do those dew points (back up toward somewhat humid levels). We could even see some sprinkles or showers before dawn. Low temperatures are generally in the mid- to upper 60s with only a very light breeze. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Periodic showers or even a period of light rain can’t be ruled out. Stay tuned for a forecast tweak or two as we get closer, but the latest data looks wetter than it did. The best odds of a real soaking are to our south and east for now. If clouds hang tough, along with rain, we could see no higher than mid-70s for high temperatures, but low 80s are still possible for some drier spots in the region. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Skies turn partly cloudy and rain chances should dwindle by late evening. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-60s. It should feel a bit less muggy by dawn, too. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine returns on Monday with high temperatures in the 80s — roughly in the 82-88 degree range, as it appears now. We may have dew points heading back down into the comfortable 50s. While a bit on the warm side, it’s about average for this time of year, and there won’t be a heat index added onto these air-temperature numbers either. It will feel like the thermometer reads for a change. Confidence: Medium-High

If you remember Sunday’s weather, we may have a slight repeat on Tuesday with cooler, cloudier and rainier conditions. Showers, storms and mugginess look to make seemingly cooler high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s feel sticky. We may turn breezy again, too. Confidence: Medium