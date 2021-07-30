Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): A still-humid morning gives way to a more comfortable afternoon as northwest breezes gusting near 25 mph bring in lower dew points, falling into the 50s. Temperatures still get plenty warm, though, into the mid-80s to perhaps near 90 in the sunniest, typically hottest spots south of town. That strong July sun still begs for some shade and some sunscreen — don’t forget it — even with some wildfire haziness still in the air. We have a slight chance of raindrops midday. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Evening temperatures may quickly dip below 80 degrees. Northerly and northwesterly breezes should slowly die down from near 20 mph to around 5 mph by dawn. The much lower dew points (in the 50s) allow the air to cool more effectively, allowing us to enjoy upper 50s to low 60s for low temperatures near sunrise. Skies are mostly clear. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Wow. The gem. The winner. The best weather day of the weekend. High temperatures are in a near 80 to mid-80s zone. Skies are mainly sunny, so wear that sunscreen please — but a few clouds are possible. The air is dry and super comfortable (dew points in the 40s to around 50). North and westerly breezes stay very light until a noticeable gust or two possible nearer sunset. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds slowly increase and so do those dew points (back up toward somewhat humid levels). We could even see some sprinkles or showers before dawn. Low temperatures are generally in the mid- to upper 60s with only a very light breeze. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday: Periodic showers or even a period of light rain can’t be ruled out. Stay tuned for a forecast tweak or two as we get closer, but the latest data looks wetter than it did. The best odds of a real soaking are to our south and east for now. If clouds hang tough, along with rain, we could see no higher than mid-70s for high temperatures, but low 80s are still possible for some drier spots in the region. Confidence: Medium
Sunday night: Skies turn partly cloudy and rain chances should dwindle by late evening. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-60s. It should feel a bit less muggy by dawn, too. Confidence: Medium
Sunshine returns on Monday with high temperatures in the 80s — roughly in the 82-88 degree range, as it appears now. We may have dew points heading back down into the comfortable 50s. While a bit on the warm side, it’s about average for this time of year, and there won’t be a heat index added onto these air-temperature numbers either. It will feel like the thermometer reads for a change. Confidence: Medium-High
If you remember Sunday’s weather, we may have a slight repeat on Tuesday with cooler, cloudier and rainier conditions. Showers, storms and mugginess look to make seemingly cooler high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s feel sticky. We may turn breezy again, too. Confidence: Medium