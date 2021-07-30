The middle panel shows the same view, but a scan called “composite reflectivity.” This composite is built from the highest energy return values measured at all levels of the storm, not just the lowest scan. It shows a large region of extremely high reflectivity (purple zone) which was likely concentrated in low- to mid-level layers of the supercell, just on the edge of the updraft. Such tremendously high values almost always indicate large hail, in the context of a supercell.