Meanwhile, the fires continue to release massive plumes of smoke, turning day to night near the fires and degrading air quality a continent away. New York City saw their most unhealthy air quality index in more than seven years last week, a product of particulate matter from wildfires in western North America surfing the jet stream east. Air quality alerts are up for much of the Intermountain West and the Upper Midwest, including in cities such as Minneapolis and Des Moines.