Through tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies persist this evening and into the night. Humidity is already way down, with temperatures soon to follow. We’re in the 70s by dark. Lows range across the 60s. Winds are light from the north.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a beautiful morning. You might feel the urge to have a coffee outside. Sunshine is common early, with clouds probably increasing a bit over time. Highs are in the low 80s and humidity is barely there. Winds are from the southwest around five to 10 mph. Some showers are likely after dark and especially overnight.
Sunday: Showers or a period of rain are likely in the morning. The heaviest is probably south and east of the city, with perhaps not much north and west. Some spots could see half an inch to an inch or so. Rain tends to wind down heading into the afternoon and skies clear a bit. Highs are near 80. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph, with higher gusts. That helps boost humidity back to moderate levels.
