Francis asserts that the new PAMIP work actually lends support to some of the building blocks of her hypothesis, even if the model findings aren’t as strong as recent observations: “The jet stream shifted southward, just like we expect to see as the Arctic warms,” Francis said in an interview. “The zonal [west-to-east] winds were weaker when there was less sea ice. All these things we’ve been talking about for almost ten years, they found in their models.”