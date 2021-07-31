Today (Saturday): It’s a mix of sun and clouds through the day. The most sun may happen in the midday to afternoon, though. There should be more clouds showing up late as well. As humidity remains low, it’ll be rather comfortable. Highs are mainly in the low 80s. Winds blow from the south around five to 10 mph. I’m not sure clouds will cooperate for the Nice Day sun, but it’ll be close enough to include it. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds increase through the evening. Some showers are possible late night, with the best odds generally south of the city. Temperatures range from the mid-60s to around 70 for lows. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers or a period of rain may occur during the morning and perhaps the midday. The best odds of heavier rain are south and east of the city, where as much as half an inch to an inch could fall in places like Southern Maryland. Rain risks should end heading into the afternoon and sunshine should increase. Highs are near or above 80. Winds continue to be light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies continue to clear through the evening, leaving us mainly clear overnight. There’s some fresher air in town again, so lows settle to an upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
It’s a beautiful start to the workweek on Monday. The “Nice Day” stamp is likely to come out as we close in, if things look as they do now. Highs are in the low-and-mid 80s and sunshine is plentiful. Confidence: Medium
Clouds may be more numerous by the time we get to Tuesday. Odds of a shower or storm may return, although for now it doesn’t seem like much. Highs are probably down a little from Monday, or about the low 80s. Confidence: Medium