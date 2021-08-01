Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Showers and storms during the morning hours are most numerous south and east of D.C., with coverage more isolated north and west of the District. By afternoon, it’s mainly a chance of isolated showers and storms area-wide. Sunshine should slowly peek through during the afternoon, with muggy high temperatures topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Final sprinkles, showers, or a quick-hitting storm should decrease quickly during the evening. Skies should clear as drier (more comfortable) air moves in after midnight. Low temperatures take advantage of this clearer, drier air mass and dip toward the upper 50s to mid-60s. Late-night breezes from the northwest increase toward 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): We’ve earned this. Sunny skies with pleasant high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. The air is comfortable with low humidity (dew points in the 50s). You’ll say something along the lines of, “Wow, so refreshing!” Get in those long runs or strenuous outdoor work! Just remember the sunscreen please. I doubt you’ll complain about a light breeze from the northwest. Western wildfire smoke may still shroud our skies at times, especially south of D.C. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies turn partly cloudy with light breezes from the northeast calming as we get into the late evening. More high clouds streaming in may reduce visible stars. Humidity trends a bit higher toward dawn, and we could see patchy sprinkles and fog. Low temperatures only slip to the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
More clouds than not for Tuesday and Wednesday as we establish an easterly breeze off the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay. A quick shower or storm may pop, but it’s hard to pin down exact timing during daytime hours — or we may keep raindrops relegated to nighttime. Regardless, rain chances and expected amounts are currently low. High temperatures should make it to the upper 70s to mid-80s. Humidity should remain under control with dew points around 60 degrees. Confidence: Medium