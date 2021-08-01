Through Tonight: Staying mostly cloudy through the evening hours, then clearing quickly after midnight. Scattered showers and maybe a storm or two overnight as a cold front passes through before midnight. Comfortable conditions settle in overnight, with lows in the low 60s and decreasing humidity.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): A lovely day! High pressure will be close by, and conditions will be near-perfect. Clear skies, mild temperatures and not a hint of humidity. Highs will top out in the low 80s with lots of sunshine and a refreshing north wind at 5-10 mph. There will be some increasing cloudiness tomorrow night with mild temperatures and increasing humidity. Lows in the low to mid-60s.
