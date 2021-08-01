Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today was a rather murky day, as promised. We never totally broke free from the cloud cover, and we won’t until a cold front passes through late tonight. Some overnight rain is likely with that frontal passage, but in its wake, we’ve got some fantastic weather on tap for Monday.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: Staying mostly cloudy through the evening hours, then clearing quickly after midnight. Scattered showers and maybe a storm or two overnight as a cold front passes through before midnight. Comfortable conditions settle in overnight, with lows in the low 60s and decreasing humidity.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): A lovely day! High pressure will be close by, and conditions will be near-perfect. Clear skies, mild temperatures and not a hint of humidity. Highs will top out in the low 80s with lots of sunshine and a refreshing north wind at 5-10 mph. There will be some increasing cloudiness tomorrow night with mild temperatures and increasing humidity. Lows in the low to mid-60s.

See A. Camden Walker’s forecast through the week And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.