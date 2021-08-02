Big picture
The general weather pattern supports variable conditions in the weeks ahead, without any particular regime becoming locked in. The changeable conditions should fuel storminess at times.
The Atlantic hurricane season also starts to pick up in August, so we will have to begin paying attention to systems in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. Although the tropical Atlantic is quiet at the moment, models looking about a week into the future hint at new activity as tropical waves start to emerge from Africa.
Model forecasts
Models covering the first half of August project temperatures close to average. This week, the Mid-Atlantic is treated to cooler-than-normal weather, with highs mainly in the 80s. But next week, it is expected to turn hot and more humid, with highs returning to the low to mid-90s. In these two weeks, the most intense summer heat continues to afflict the interior northwest and north-central United States rather than the East Coast.
Through the first half of the month, forecast models generally favor somewhat rainier-than-normal conditions in the Mid-Atlantic.
Of the three models shown above, the European one has exhibited the best performance so far this summer, but they all have pretty similar ideas for the next two weeks.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s CFS model, shown below, offers a forecast for August in its entirety and calls for slightly-cooler-than-normal conditions. But with heat and humidity returning next week and our tendency to have nighttime temperatures that are warmer than models predict, we imagine the monthly temperature will average out near-normal, like it did in July.
The main takeaway for August is to expect changeability with relatively pleasant conditions at times (like today!) and segments of uncomfortable heat and humidity (like next week).