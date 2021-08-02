Today (Monday): Remember how nice Saturday afternoon was? Time for a repeat. We’ll have abundant sunshine, pleasantly low humidity (dew points in the 50s) and highs in the low 80s. Winds are light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: High clouds increase a bit but it’s a comfortable evening and overnight period. Lows range from near 60 in our cooler spots to the mid-to-upper 60s downtown. Winds are calm. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): With highs near 80, these temperatures are hard to beat in early August. But skies do become mostly cloudy thanks to weak flow off the ocean (winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph), which also increases humidity some (dew points into the low 60s). Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies and tranquil. Lows settle around 65 degrees with light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Showers could sneak into the region (especially southern portions) on Wednesday as low pressure starts to organize to the south, but we may manage one more mostly dry, albeit cloudy, day. Highs are near 80. Showers become more probable at night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium
Thursday stands out as the day with the highest chance of rain; it may not be a total washout as moisture may concentrate more to our east but periodic downpours seem possible. Highs are near 80. Showers should end Thursday night as lows settle in the 60s. Confidence: Medium
The stretch from Friday through the weekend generally looks good with pretty typical early August conditions. Highs should range from the mid-80s Friday increasing to near 90 over the weekend, when humidity slowly increases. We can’t rule out a late day shower or storm on any of the days, but it should be mostly dry otherwise. Lows at night are in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium