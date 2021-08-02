Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: August awesomeness.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Highs: Low 80s
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 59 to 66.
  • Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Highs: Near 80.

Forecast in detail

The first full week of August gets off to a spectacular start with a duo of delightful days Monday and Tuesday. By the middle of the week, stormy weather developing to the our south drifts into the region, probably making for a rainy Thursday. We’ll try to dry out Friday into the weekend as it turns a little muggier.

Today (Monday): Remember how nice Saturday afternoon was? Time for a repeat. We’ll have abundant sunshine, pleasantly low humidity (dew points in the 50s) and highs in the low 80s. Winds are light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: High clouds increase a bit but it’s a comfortable evening and overnight period. Lows range from near 60 in our cooler spots to the mid-to-upper 60s downtown. Winds are calm. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): With highs near 80, these temperatures are hard to beat in early August. But skies do become mostly cloudy thanks to weak flow off the ocean (winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph), which also increases humidity some (dew points into the low 60s). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies and tranquil. Lows settle around 65 degrees with light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Showers could sneak into the region (especially southern portions) on Wednesday as low pressure starts to organize to the south, but we may manage one more mostly dry, albeit cloudy, day. Highs are near 80. Showers become more probable at night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Thursday stands out as the day with the highest chance of rain; it may not be a total washout as moisture may concentrate more to our east but periodic downpours seem possible. Highs are near 80. Showers should end Thursday night as lows settle in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

The stretch from Friday through the weekend generally looks good with pretty typical early August conditions. Highs should range from the mid-80s Friday increasing to near 90 over the weekend, when humidity slowly increases. We can’t rule out a late day shower or storm on any of the days, but it should be mostly dry otherwise. Lows at night are in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium