Through Tonight: Skies may clear out for a time. This is between the daytime clouds disappearing and the next round moving this way from the southwest tonight. Temperatures range across the 60s for lows.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds dominate the day. There could be some moments of sunshine, but probably not super prolonged. There’s just an outside chance of a passing shower, with rain mainly staying south or east. Highs are near or a bit above 80.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate. Other allergens are low.
Rotating Russian winds: It’s been an active spring and summer for severe weather across the northern hemisphere. Today, damaging tornadoes appeared in Russia.
