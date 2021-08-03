Today (Tuesday): Cloudy skies dominate the day as temperatures slowly move toward highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. The humidity remains relatively low (dew points in the mid-to-upper 50s) with light breezes from the east at about 5 to 10 mph. We could see some sunshine sneak through late in the afternoon toward early evening. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows ranging from around 60 in the outer suburbs to the middle 60s in the city. Light winds from the southeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy conditions continue along with a chance of a scattered light shower, especially toward southern and eastern parts of the area. Highs range from the middle 70s to the low 80s with light breezes from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Cloudy with a scattered light shower still possible, most likely toward eastern and southern areas again, as lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday could still see a scattered shower around, especially in the morning, with a mostly cloudy morning and partly cloudy afternoon as highs head for the low 80s. Partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the 60s to about 70 as humidity ticks up a bit higher. Confidence: Medium
Friday begins the process of summer making a comeback, as partly to mostly sunny skies fuel higher temperatures into the middle to maybe upper 80s range. Friday night is partly cloudy with moderate humidity as lows range from the middle 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend returns to summer programming with partly to mostly sunny days, moderate humidity, and highs ranging into the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday. Each day could see a scattered late-day or evening thunderstorm as well. Saturday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium