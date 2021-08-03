Officials said the evacuation orders were lifted because homes were not in immediate danger but called on residents to remain on high alert in case conditions change.
Hawaii County Council member Tim Richards said Monday evening on Facebook Live that the fire had torched more than 50,000 acres, adding that authorities “are following up with that to confirm.” Earlier Monday, a post from Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth confirmed 40,000 acres had been burned.
“Crews battled the fire on all fronts through the evening and have maintained a NO THREAT status for our homes at this time,” Roth wrote Monday in a post on Facebook. “However, with wind and other weather conditions, that status could change at any time.”
Officials warned even as evacuation orders were lifted that smoke may make returning unsafe for some residents.
“Conditions within the communities are likely to be a little bit smoky, and potentially those with health issues and others are suggested to find someplace else to stay,” Todd said Sunday.
The fire ignited amid recent drought conditions in parts of the state of Hawaii. Nearly 60 percent of the state overall is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Much of the Big Island is facing abnormally dry conditions or moderate drought.
A National Weather Service forecast from early July warned of “increasing drought conditions” in parts of the state during the summer.
Exceptional heat and drought conditions also have created tinderbox conditions elsewhere, fueling wildfires across the western United States this year. The National Interagency Fire Center lists 97 active large fires burning in the country, mostly in Western states.
Roth pointed fingers at the drought conditions as firefighters fought the record blaze in Hawaii County.
“With the drought conditions that we’ve had, it is of concern,” the mayor said, according to the Associated Press. “You see something like this where you’re putting thousands of homes in danger, it’s very concerning.”
