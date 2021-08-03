But the average conditions didn’t mean it was boring. The seesaw between hot and cool and wet and dry periods kept the month active, even if things balanced out in the end.
The last week of the month, in particular, brought several rounds of hefty thunderstorms, culminating in a tornado near Columbia, Md., on July 29, as warm and cooler air battled.
Temperatures in the Mid-Atlantic were close to average while excessive heat was focused over the Northern Plains and Intermountain West:
No records for temperatures or precipitation were broken for any of the three airports serving the Washington-Baltimore region. July’s highest temperature of 97 degrees occurred last week; the coolest weather came over the Independence Day holiday weekend.
July fit right in with other months of 2021 so far, which on balance have featured near-average temperatures and precipitation relative to the past decade.
How was our forecast for July?
On June 30, we issued our July outlook and called for an average temperature between 81 and 83 degrees; it was 80.9 degrees. We also predicted between 5 and 6 inches of rainfall; the actual was 4.24 inches. Our temperature forecast was close to right but we missed the mark on rainfall by about an inch. We’d give ourselves a grade of B.