Through Tonight: It will be a nice evening, and some may see a pretty good sunset with high clouds overhead. Temperatures will fall through the 70s at sunset on their way to lows in the 60s. Humidity will remain low. Winds will be light from the north-northeast.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): We will awake to more gray as a low pressure pushes north offshore. There will be a small chance of some showers, mainly in the morning to midday, but most of it should stay to our east. Highs will not be too far from 80, and sunshine may become more prevalent in the afternoon. Winds will be from the northeast around five to 10 mph.
A big mess: Interstate 70 remains closed through parts of Colorado following mudslides and flooding over the weekend. At the moment, there is no estimate for exactly when the major highway will reopen. The flooding situation has been exacerbated by the burn scar from the Grizzly Creek fire, which torched 32,000 acres, in August 2020.
