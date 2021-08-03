Coffee prices rose 40 cents per pound compared with early July as a result of the cold snap, which was expected to harm agricultural production in hard-hit regions. However, prices fell sharply early this week, according to Bloomberg News, as temperatures rebounded and fears about the weather’s impact eased.
Instigating the cold snap was a dramatic dip in the polar jet stream; it’s important to remember that a dip in the Southern Hemisphere actually means a northward meandering of the jet, allowing cool air banked to the south to spill toward the equator. Nestled within that dip was a frigid air mass characterized by temperatures 10 to 20 degrees or more below average.
It’s wintertime in the Southern Hemisphere, which experiences seasons opposite to those north of the equator. AccuWeather reported that snow fell in at least 30 Brazilian cities.
Satellite imagery suggests the heaviest snow broke out along a cold front, meaning it was convective in nature. In other words, a band of precipitation formed the same way that showers and thunderstorms materialize along a sharp temperature boundary. Convective precipitation is usually the heaviest type, meaning the perhaps brief but intense snowfall rates were effective in fostering accumulation even on surfaces with ground temperatures above freezing.
The high snowfall rates probably dragged cooler air downward from aloft and aided in evaporative cooling. Initial snowflakes disintegrated and evaporated in dry air near the surface, extracting heat from the atmosphere and cooling temperatures even more. That made it easier for snowfall to make it down to the ground.
Temperatures have rebounded in the wake of the anomalous system, cresting in the 40s to near 50 degrees in areas that recently experienced snowfall. Highs across northern Brazil, near the equator, will likely peak in the 90s.
Additional snowfall is likely in South America, but not in Brazil — moisture being forced over the high terrain of the Andes will result in up to half a foot of snow in the Bolivian Altiplano, or a high, flat region of western Bolivia situated in between mountain ranges. Translating to the “high plain,” the Altiplano sits between 12,000 and 15,000 feet; some of the mountains tower to 20,000 feet. That’s where the greatest snow will fall.
It’s not just South America that’s been dealing with a wonky jet-stream pattern. In western North America, the jet stream has managed to snake its way into parts of central and northern Canada, allowing warm air to spread over the Pacific Northwest before the jet dives south over the U.S. Great Plains and Ohio Valley. Yellowknife Airport in Canada’s Northwest Territories, located at 62 degrees north latitude, hit a record temperature of 90.7 degrees on Monday.
While interior parts of Washington state are under a heat advisory with highs above 100 degrees in the offing, D.C. is enjoying a cooler pattern with clouds and highs about 10 degrees below average.
Meanwhile, Europe is experiencing a similarly wobbly jet stream. Western Europe is running cool at the same time that eastern Asia bakes. Highs in France are ranging 15 to 20 degrees below average, while temperatures are running 20 degrees above average along the eastern fringes of the Mediterranean. On Saturday, several communities in the Pyrenees of France set record-low daily maximum temperatures.