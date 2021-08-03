Additional snowfall is likely in South America, but not in Brazil — moisture being forced over the high terrain of the Andes will result in up to half a foot of snow in the Bolivian Altiplano, or a high, flat region of western Bolivia situated in between mountain ranges. Translating to the “high plain,” the Altiplano sits between 12,000 and 15,000 feet; some of the mountains tower to 20,000 feet. That’s where the greatest snow will fall.