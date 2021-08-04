Today (Wednesday): Another mostly cloudy morning before skies turn partly sunny this afternoon. Can’t rule out a midday shower mainly south and east of D.C. Otherwise we’re looking at morning temperatures rising into the 70s with afternoon highs near 80 to the low 80s, with a steady breeze from the northeast around 10 mph. Humidity remains in the low to moderate range (dew points in the low to mid-60s). Confidence: High
Tonight: Uneventful is the best way to describe our conditions this evening and overnight. Skies should be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-60s and light winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Temperatures trend a bit higher and humidity a bit lower. Not a bad combination as highs reach the mid-80s, with dew points near 60, under partly sunny skies. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Evening temperatures cool nicely into the 70s as skies turn mostly clear. Overnight lows hit the mid- to upper 60s, with humidity increasing gradually. Confidence: High
A look ahead
High pressure in control means a mostly sunny Friday with slightly higher humidity. The warm-up continues with highs near 90, followed by Friday night lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend feels more like it should around here in August. Both days should see partly sunny skies, moderate humidity, and the chance of an isolated late-day shower or storm. Saturday highs reach the upper 80s, with hotter Sunday highs in the low 90s. Saturday night lows near 70. Confidence: Medium