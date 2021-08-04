Today (Wednesday): Another mostly cloudy morning before skies turn partly sunny this afternoon. Can’t rule out a midday shower mainly south and east of D.C. Otherwise we’re looking at morning temperatures rising into the 70s with afternoon highs near 80 to the low 80s, with a steady breeze from the northeast around 10 mph. Humidity remains in the low to moderate range (dew points in the low to mid-60s). Confidence: High