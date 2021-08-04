Recent days have brought a refreshing air mass with high temperatures near 80. It’s been the coolest stretch since Independence Day weekend, when a strong cold front ushered in an invigorating air mass from Canada.
Wednesday marks the last day of comparatively cool and comfortable temperatures. On Thursday the heat will begin to creep back into the forecast, with highs near 90 returning by Friday.
A lobe of chilly high-altitude air has stalled over the eastern U.S. in recent days, centered near the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys and keeping the Mid-Atlantic under its cooler influence. That’s brought a fleeting lull in the steamy summertime weather characteristic of the D.C. region.
To the east, the Bermuda High is sweeping a stream of sultry air and deep moisture northward over the west Atlantic. That’s been clipping portions of the Outer Banks of North Carolina as well as Cape Cod, where rain totals of 5 to 6 inches are possible.
In the coming days, the upper-air pattern will pull a dramatic switcheroo, our bowling ball of upper-level cold replaced by a ridge in the jet stream, or “heat dome.” That will shunt the jet stream northward, steering mid-latitude storm systems up into Canada. And it’ll keep us parked beneath a stagnant regime of sinking air, sunny skies and Gulf of Mexico humidity.
In the nation’s capital, Sunday could feature a high of 92 degrees, with a 93 predicted Monday and a 94 on Wednesday. Those are forecasts a week out, and could be a little conservative — if weather model trends continue, those numbers may have to be bumped upward.
“High temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s with heat indexes nearing 100 Sunday through Tuesday, especially near and east of I-81,” wrote the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va. on Wednesday.
Some models, like the American GFS model, are bullish on the heat potential — simulating a high of 97 degrees Sunday and 98 on Monday. The European model is calling for a 99 on Tuesday.
These temperatures could match or top Washington’s highest to date this summer: 97 degrees on July 27.
While those values ought to be taken with a grain of salt, they illustrate the potential for a multiday stretch of exceptional heat. Dew points, which measure how much moisture is present in the air, will be on the rise too. They’ll approach 70 over the weekend and likely climb into the 70s next week. The combination of heat and humidity will lead to heat indexes in the triple digits.
Whether temperatures approach the century mark is a question of wind direction. A southwesterly component of the wind could mean a touch more moisture sneaking northward, making it a bit more difficult for temperatures to climb. Light westerly flow is ideal for bringing the hottest temperatures in D.C., since air subsiding over the Blue Ridge warms. It also pushes a thin layer of marine air from the Potomac away from the temperature sensor at Reagan National Airport, boosting the odds the station there will overachieve.
In the medium-range, late next week appears toasty too — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has already outlined the Northeast as being in a “moderate risk” of excessive heat.
The weather pattern also looks to favor a few disturbances that could bring showers and thunderstorms to the Eastern Seaboard, including the risk for some severe weather. That likely won’t occur until mid-August, with only more isolated showers and storms cropping up before then.