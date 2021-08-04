Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Another beautiful evening is ahead. Temperatures dip through the mid-70s around sunset on their way to lows near 60 in the cool spots to the mid-60s in the milder ones. Winds should be light from the north and northwest after dark.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It’ll be a day full of sun and not too full of humidity. In fact, you probably won’t even notice humidity. Highs head for the mid and upper 80s. Winds are likely to blow from the west-southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are low.
It’s a wet/dry month: August is an interesting month in our region when it comes to precipitation. Largely thanks to impacts from tropical systems, it’s typically wet in the east and dry in the west.
