A weak disturbance in the southeast edges our way on Saturday, pushing humidity to the high side. Clouds are plentiful but enough sun gets through to push highs to the upper 80s. Most showers and storms should pass to our south and east, but a few may sneak in during the afternoon. Overnight, clouds and shower chances gradually dissipate. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High