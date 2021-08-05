Today (Thursday): Plenty of sunshine warms highs to the mid- to upper 80s. Relatively low humidity (dew points in the upper 50s to around 60) keeps us in the comfort zone. Breezes are minimal. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clear skies and nearly calm winds dominate. Lows slip to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Mainly clear skies and a light south wind ratchet up both the heat and humidity a bit. Highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with dew points in the mid-60s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clouds gradually increase overnight. Light winds from the south continue to push up the humidity. Lows are mainly upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
A weak disturbance in the southeast edges our way on Saturday, pushing humidity to the high side. Clouds are plentiful but enough sun gets through to push highs to the upper 80s. Most showers and storms should pass to our south and east, but a few may sneak in during the afternoon. Overnight, clouds and shower chances gradually dissipate. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday and Monday are back to plenty of sun, heat and humidity. Highs top out mainly in the lower 90s. Overnight lows are upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High