During large melt events, meltwater on the surface can seep through the snow and into firn, or a layer of compacted snow that is not yet compressed into glacial ice. Depending on the temperature of the water, snow and firn, the meltwater can refreeze and can create ice lenses. If those lenses are extensive and thick, new meltwater cannot penetrate farther down. Water will then run off the snow and ice and empty into the ocean. Andrews said melt events can create thicker ice lenses — and potentially across a more widespread area.