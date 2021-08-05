Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Partly to mostly clear conditions will probably persist overnight. It will continue to be pleasant, overall. Lows will range from the mid-60s to near 70. Light southeast winds this evening will turn mainly calm overnight.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): It will be a mostly to partly sunny end to the workweek. Highs should be right around 90. Humidity will probably be up slightly, but not too bothersome, with dew points in the low 60s.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and grass pollen are both low.
Railroad firefighters: AccuWeather has a fascinating tale of the firefighters of the Union Pacific Railroad. With 50 water cars at the ready for use in California, Oregon and Washington, these firefighters protect the rails and the communities they pass through.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.