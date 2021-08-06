Today (Friday): It will be seasonably hot, with more sun than clouds, on balance. Upper 80s to low 90s for high temperatures are, luckily, not accompanied by terribly high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-60s). Breezes are generally light but build toward 10 mph out of the south during the afternoon. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds are on the increase as more and more atmospheric moisture streams into our region. We’ll feel it in the form of increasing dew points nearing the uncomfortable 70-degree mark. We can thank continued light southerly breezes off the Gulf of Mexico. Low temperatures struggle to cool down to the upper 60s to low 70s. A quick shower or sprinkle near dawn is ever so slightly possible. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Unsettled weather is possible from a weak atmospheric disturbance, throwing us some clouds and possibly a few showers (30 percent chance or so), especially during afternoon hours. We also have noticeable humidity (dew points near 70 degrees at times). High temperatures may be held back in the mid-80s or so. Stay tuned for a few degrees’ tweak up or down, depending on the latest information on sunshine levels as we get closer. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: As shower chances diminish slowly, clouds tend to clear as well. Low temperatures bottom out in the moderately muggy upper 60s to low 70s. Perhaps a touch of fog? Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday: High temperatures should click a half-notch higher to near 90. A few clouds may be around and we could see a tiny, quick shower, but all-in-all it’s a bright day with more sunshine than not. Humidity levels are not easy to pin down, but we may still keep it under control with dew points around 60 degrees. We’ll watch dew point levels as we get closer. Confidence: Medium
Sunday night: Skies should be more clear than not with continued mugginess helping to buoy our low temperatures. We may only get down into the familiar range of upper 60s to low 70s. A couple spots could see a quick, stray shower. Confidence: Medium
Hot and humid Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. We may have juicy, sticky dew points heading back toward the 70-degree mark. Heat index values may eye the 105-degree Heat Advisory threshold, so do plan to take it easy if you can. Skies have more sun than clouds with a pop-up shower or storm possible, especially Tuesday. Confidence: Medium-High