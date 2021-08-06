Tomorrow (Saturday): Unsettled weather is possible from a weak atmospheric disturbance, throwing us some clouds and possibly a few showers (30 percent chance or so), especially during afternoon hours. We also have noticeable humidity (dew points near 70 degrees at times). High temperatures may be held back in the mid-80s or so. Stay tuned for a few degrees’ tweak up or down, depending on the latest information on sunshine levels as we get closer. Confidence: Medium