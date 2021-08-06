Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds will thicken through the night. We should still see some stars at times though. Plan on lows reaching the mid-60s to around 70. There’s just a small chance of some shower activity making it here by sunrise.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers will probably advance north into the area during the morning. The most consistent rain seems to want to come in the midday to afternoon, with places north and west of the city possibly not seeing a whole lot and locations to the east or southeast as much as an inch or two.
There’s also still a little wiggle room in the maximum rainfall axis, with some of today’s weather models (like the one above) showing the heaviest zone nearer the Interstate 95 corridor and to the east of that. If anything, this option has grown, although it may still keep north and west areas rather dry. Highs are likely to range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s, largely dependent on rain. Winds will be from the south and southeast around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions will return and humidity will be on the low side of moderate. Highs should end up around 90. Winds will be variable and turning to the south around 5 to 10 mph.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and grass pollen are low.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.