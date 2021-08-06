It’s far too early to tell whether either of the systems will develop or where they will head, but the presence of multiple areas to watch denotes a shift toward a more active stretch in the Atlantic. That comes as a broad regime of upward motion, or rising air, expands over the Atlantic. That same feature is located over the eastern Pacific, where Tropical Storm Jimena, well east of Hawaii, is flanked by the remnants of Hilda and a new infantile system.