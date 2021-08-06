The two systems come amid the start of what is likely to be a busy period in the Atlantic. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently upped its seasonal hurricane forecast and now expects between seven and 10 hurricanes to form. Meanwhile, Colorado State University atmospheric scientists are calling for above-average hurricane activity in the next two weeks.
Meteorologists have been tracking a slew of overlapping atmospheric features that should conspire to abruptly crank out tropical systems by mid- to late August. September marks the historical peak of hurricane season.
The first system to watch was centered about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles on Friday morning, drifting slowly west and gradually developing. Weather models suggest that the nascent lobe of mid-level spin, at the same latitude as the Leeward Islands, will be energized by a weak trough of low pressure swinging west to the system’s north. That should help consolidate the system’s vorticity, or spin, on Tuesday as it approaches the Leeward Islands.
Impacts are far from certain given that the system, for now, remains a loosely contained clump of clouds and showers. If it is able to organize more efficiently and expeditiously, the islands could expect a dose of heavy rain with some brief gusty squalls in the late Monday through Tuesday time frame. Thus far, the American GFS model is more bullish in its simulations if the system’s evolution than what is depicted by the European model.
More impressive is a system pushing offshore of Africa at the moment. It was drifting over Mali on Wednesday, and now is west of Guinea-Bissau and south of Cape Verde. It too is drifting west, but appears more primed to mature in the coming days.
This tropical wave is broader and more diffuse than its predecessor, but looks to have better environmental support. While the atmosphere to its north is dry, deep tropical moisture is present south of the storm even to the high altitudes. Wind shear, or a pernicious change of wind speed and/or direction with height, is currently strong, meaning it would tug apart or disrupt a fledgling tropical system. Shear is expected to slack in the days ahead, opening the door to possible development.
The National Hurricane Center notes that a tropical depression could form out of the jumbled batch of shower and thunderstorm activity in the coming three or four days.
It’s far too early to tell whether either of the systems will develop or where they will head, but the presence of multiple areas to watch denotes a shift toward a more active stretch in the Atlantic. That comes as a broad regime of upward motion, or rising air, expands over the Atlantic. That same feature is located over the eastern Pacific, where Tropical Storm Jimena, well east of Hawaii, is flanked by the remnants of Hilda and a new infantile system.
The Atlantic has been silent since the dissipation of Elsa on July 9. August won’t go by so quietly.