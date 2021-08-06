Heavy rain, breezy winds and some coastal erosion can be expected Saturday into early Sunday.
On Friday afternoon U.S. time, Tropical Storm Mirinae was located east of Amami Oshima, an island off the southern tip of Japan and part of Kagoshima prefecture. Mirinae breezed through that area on Thursday with 60 mph wind gusts and has since drifted east. Heavy rain, thunderstorm and high-wave advisories remain in effect. The storm is set to begin a slow northward curve that will bring it parallel to the main archipelago of Japan over the weekend.
No weather advisories are up in Tokyo yet, but the Japanese Meteorological Agency is estimating a medium chance that alerts will be issued over the weekend, when Mirinae is set to make its closest pass.
At present, the center is expected to pass about 125 miles offshore from Tokyo. Maximum winds near the core of Mirinae will gust to around 60 mph. Japan will not find itself on the windy side, but gusts could still top 40 mph along the coast.
Heavy downpours will pivot onshore Saturday afternoon or evening and last into early Sunday before the storm pulls away. The greatest rain totals, probably topping two inches, will be relegated to coastal areas near the bend in Honshu east of the Echigo Mountains. That includes Tokyo.
Olympic officials are reportedly monitoring the storm in case events like cycling track races slated for Sunday morning in Shizuoka need to be rescheduled. The women’s golf tournament set to finish Saturday may be cut from 72 to 54 holes if expected rain suspends play and cannot be resumed Sunday. Other events, such as water polo and gymnastics, will be held indoors Sunday and should be unaffected.
By Sunday evening, Mirinae will be withdrawing northeast into the North Pacific, but a second tropical storm — Lupit — will douse southern and western Japan, including Kyushu and Shikoku. Lupit is currently located just north of Taiwan, but will spend the next 36 hours on a track directly toward Japan.
As Lupit arrives over Japan’s main island of Honshu between late Sunday and Monday, winds will gust upward of 50 mph and rainfall totals of three to six inches with localized eight-inch amounts are probable. Pockets of flash flooding and a few mudslides can’t be ruled out.
Lupit will exit by Tuesday, when Japan should see more tranquil weather before another waterlogged system approaches late next week.
The back-to-back tropical storms will bring gradual relief from the excessive heat over large parts of Japan in recent days, which has set numerous records for August and even a few all-time records.
However, abnormally warm conditions will persist on Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, where the Olympic marathons will occur this weekend. High temperatures in Sapparo, Hokkaido’s capital, some 500 miles north of Tokyo, will be in the upper 80s to near 90. And it will be humid as well. The start time of the women’s marathon Saturday was moved forward one hour due to the predicted heat, according to the Associated Press.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.