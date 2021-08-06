However, abnormally warm conditions will persist on Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, where the Olympic marathons will occur this weekend. High temperatures in Sapparo, Hokkaido’s capital, some 500 miles north of Tokyo, will be in the upper 80s to near 90. And it will be humid as well. The start time of the women’s marathon Saturday was moved forward one hour due to the predicted heat, according to the Associated Press.