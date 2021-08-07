Today (Saturday): Clouds are numerous through the day. Showers and perhaps some storms try to move in from the south during the morning into midday. The best time for consistent rain seems to be midday into the afternoon. There should be a sharp edge to the rainfall amounts, and we’re right near it. The best odds of substantial rain are across Southern Maryland and to the east or northeast from there. Several inches could fall in the heaviest stuff to the south and east, while northwest suburbs might see nothing. Highs range from the upper 70s where rain is most common south and east to perhaps the mid-80s north and west. Winds are light from the south and southeast. Confidence: Medium