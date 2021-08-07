Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Rain chances will continue to diminish — lingering a bit into the evening hours east and southeast of town. Skies will eventually clear, but spotty fog can’t be ruled out in areas that received solid rain amounts earlier. Low temperatures will bottom out in the clammy mid- to upper 60s regionwide.
Tomorrow (Sunday): A few clouds in the morning will evaporate with time, turning skies brighter and brighter. The heat will return, as the August sunshine helps heat us up to around 90 degrees. Light southeast breezes near 10 mph are possible. With atmospheric moisture increasing into muggy territory overnight, low temperatures only get down into the upper 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Between two tropical storms, the Olympics close
Timing is everything. While slight impacts on the Olympic Games are possible, tropical storms Mirinae and Lupit should leave enough of a gap between themselves to allow the closing ceremonies to go forward.
Tokyo, and Japan overall, have been in a hot, muggy pattern, and the train of tropical systems are riding along this feed of moist air coming from the equator. The active Western Pacific is scheduled to slow its roll after Aug. 11 or so.
