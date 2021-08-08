Caution is warranted Tuesday and Wednesday as highs reach the low-to-mid 90s and head index values soar as high as around 100 to 105 under mostly sunny skies. This combination of heat and humidity (dew points in the low 70s) makes the air feel steamier and more strenuous to our bodies than the thermometer reading alone, so do find shade or A/C when you can. Showers and storms are possible, mainly during afternoon hours, including the chance of a couple of strong storms. Confidence: Medium