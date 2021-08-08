Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It’ll be mostly clear except for a possible stray thundershower, mainly west of town. Humidity levels will rise, with dew points approaching the uncomfortable 70-degree mark. This higher dew point will prevent temperatures from sinking much, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Outside of downtown areas, fog will be possible after midnight.
Tomorrow (Monday): High temperatures will generally top out in the 88- to 93-degree range, but with dew points around 70 degrees, it could feel like the mid-90s during the midafternoon hours. Sunshine will dominate much of the day, but clouds may gather a bit during the afternoon as shower and storm chances rise slightly, though chances will stay under 50 percent.
Wildfire smoke shrouds the country
Very little of the country is experiencing a smoke-free day at all levels of the atmosphere above.
This current look at atmospheric smoke over the United States shows only a few spots have white-colored shading, indicating no smoke over that location. Locations nearest the fires and in the brightest colors are experiencing compromised air quality, while much of the East Coast is seeing hazy skies and muted sunshine, since the smoke is less dense and farther from the Earth’s surface.
