I took the plunge in June in Titusville, Fla., tumbling toward the ground in view of the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. It was a mixture of adrenaline and serenity, my nerves quickly replaced by a peaceful bliss. It’s the perfect sport for a meteorologist.
Long before any visitors arrive or aircraft are fueled up, skydive companies across the Sunshine State and beyond actively pore over plentiful weather data, taking current conditions and future forecasts into consideration as they plan the day ahead. Low-level clouds that obscure the ground are a no-go for skydiving. So are cloud ceilings below the height at which the jump is set to take place.
Most jumps originate between 12,000 and 18,000 feet. Below that level and you’ll have only a brief window of free fall. Higher than 18,000 feet and you’d need supplemental oxygen. Eighteen thousand feet corresponds roughly to the halfway height of the lower atmosphere at the mid-latitudes, meaning the air is 50 percent thinner. At that height, aircraft would also need to pressurize their cabins, meaning opening a door midflight would be impossible.
My friend Allen and I opted to jump from 15,000 feet. We were told to expect about 70 seconds of free fall. Originally, we had planned to jump from 12,000 feet but were told the 12,000-foot jumpers were flown last — and I was concerned mid-level clouds emanating from Tropical Storm Claudette in the Gulf would preclude our jump. (Plus, we were admittedly nervous — the sooner we jumped, the better.)
Temperatures were already in the 80s upon our arrival at 8 a.m., the sunshine intense and the humidity sultry. Winds were light, gently stirring the wind sock on the adjacent air strip. Other jumpers nearby stared at the ground silently, equally apprehensive about what was ahead.
By 10 a.m., we had signed all the paperwork and were handed harnesses that wrapped around our legs, torso and shoulders. Then it was time to wait. We were load 3, meaning the skydive company’s twin turboprop aircraft had to make two 30-minute flights to “drop off” the 18,000-foot jumpers first.
The sky overhead was a deep royal blue, but a crisp edge to the mid-level cloud deck was approaching to the west. I knew the clock was ticking.
In Florida, the lightning capital of the United States, the weather is extra capricious — afternoons can feature a swing from sunny skies to fierce afternoon thunderstorms with torrential downpours and earth-shattering lightning displays. They form along the afternoon sea breezes, which result when drier air over the land is heated faster and rises, drawing in slightly cooler air from over the waters to replace it. The sea breeze fronts ordinary kicks in around or just after lunch.
Once the sea breeze starts up, widespread convection — or the vertical transfer of heat in the atmosphere — begins. Even where clouds aren’t present, pockets of rising air can induce considerable turbulence. Most skydive facilities wrap up operations before 1 or 2 p.m., especially near the coast. And in June or July, a late-day thundershower is a good bet by suppertime.
The sea breeze also factors into the wind forecast; jumpers exit the aircraft upwind of their landing target. Changing winds with height, or wind shear, make landing difficult.
When it was our turn, I said a silent prayer, smirked at Allen and hopped aboard the aircraft first. Seven first-time skydivers and their instructors managed to jam-pack the Cessna, squatting on foam benches stretching the length of the roughly 16-foot cabin. Seconds later, we were taxiing and climbing — no preflight safety talk or chatter about oxygen masks. We took off eastward into the wind, climbing quickly. I glanced at Allen and shouted “I wonder when they offer the in-flight movie.”
He didn’t laugh.
I straddled the bench in front of my instructor, who began affixing carabiners to my back. The straps around my shoulders went tight. I glanced out the window as the verdant landscape below faded into a washed-out blue, the adjacent coastline shimmering in the morning sun. The plane traced a loop back westward toward the airfield. It was time. One instructor lifted the ribbed plexiglass door.
Two jumpers and their instructors went ahead of me. Then it was my turn. I squatted on the side of the plane for three or four seconds, arms crossed, before the instructor on my back launched us into thin air. I couldn’t resist smiling.
We accelerated quickly, but it wasn’t perceptible — there was no whoosh like on a roller coaster or a jet taking off. Within seconds, we were plummeting at terminal velocity — 120 mph. I felt like a human dropsonde — a device tossed out of airplanes to log weather conditions on the way down. I took note of the temperature; it felt like 52 or 53 degrees outside.
Without air, we’d continue accelerating at 22 mph every second until pancaking into the ground. Thankfully, Earth has an atmosphere. Terminal velocity occurs when the force imparted by air resistance, proportional to speed, exactly equals the tug of gravity, preventing further acceleration.
The wind was fierce even though the air wasn’t moving — we were moving through it. Imagine the sensation you get sticking your head out the window while driving on the highway, and then multiply it by five. My face was smooshed as if I was braving a Category 3 hurricane.
Breathing was an odd experience. The air was moving so quickly into my nostrils that it felt like gushing water. Sure, maybe the air was only half as thick, but I was getting plenty of it. At that altitude, the crisp air was dry. My lips quickly became chapped.
The free fall was simultaneously loud and yet deafeningly silent. There were no airplane sounds, birds or insects to hear, and nobody was talking. Instead, I heard a high-pitched whirring or hum that grew continuously louder.
I figured it was vortex shedding, or the result of little tiny invisible whirls rolling off my face and ears. That’s what makes the wind whistle in power lines. The pitch got higher as we traveled faster.
Equally impressive was the change in temperature. In dry conditions, I knew the air should warm about 27 degrees for every mile I fell as a result of ordinary atmospheric processes. Since every mile I fell only took 15 to 30 seconds, it felt like I was being thrown through three seasons in a minute or two.
My meteorological daydreaming was interrupted by a sharp upward tug as my instructor deployed the parachute around 4,500 feet. The airport was in view below. I spotted a few other jumpers at the same stage.
Initially, the parachute ride was a bit choppy; we were passing through a weak interface known as the planetary boundary layer, which separates more turbulent flow near the surface from smoother flow aloft. The ride smoothed out as we descended further, my instructor steering us toward the airport. Sometimes, it’s possible to surf “thermals,” or invisible columns of upward-moving warm air, and remain suspended or even climb.
In a quick 3 or 4 minutes, I was back on the ground, but my mind was still on cloud nine. I spend most of my waking hours thinking about the atmosphere, but diving through it was something different altogether.
A successful skydive requires a hefty load of planning, a good forecast and someone who knows what they’re doing. And if you’re a meteorologist, it also provided a glimpse of the atmosphere from a view like no other.