When it was our turn, I said a silent prayer, smirked at Allen and hopped aboard the aircraft first. Seven first-time skydivers and their instructors managed to jam-pack the Cessna, squatting on foam benches stretching the length of the roughly 16-foot cabin. Seconds later, we were taxiing and climbing — no preflight safety talk or chatter about oxygen masks. We took off eastward into the wind, climbing quickly. I glanced at Allen and shouted “I wonder when they offer the in-flight movie.”