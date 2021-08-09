Today (Monday): The sun beats down and it’s hot. Highs in most locations reach the low-90s and moderately high humidity (dew points in the upper-60s) makes it feel a few degrees toastier. Winds are light from the south. We can’t totally rule out an isolated late-day storm (20 percent likelihood), but chances are higher toward the mountains. Confidence: High
Tonight: Partly cloudy and very mild. Lows range from near 70 in our cooler areas to the mid-70s downtown. Winds are mostly calm. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s just like Monday but probably a couple of degrees higher and a shade more humid. Highs reach the low to mid-90s and it feels as hot as 100 with the humidity. Light breezes from the south don’t offer much relief. Some widely scattered storms are possible in the late afternoon and early evening (30 percent chance). Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Any evening storms should dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy, muggy conditions overnight. Lows are mostly in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
We face a stagnant, hot and humid weather pattern Wednesday through Friday. Highs are mostly in the mid-90s and a few upper-90s can’t be ruled out. Scattered storms are possible each afternoon and evening, and may be most numerous Friday as a front approaches. Nights are balmy with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
As a cold front crosses the region on Saturday, we’ll have more clouds and it’s not as hot, but still humid. Highs are probably near 90 and showers and storms may sweep through as the front passes. Saturday night may see a slow decrease in humidity, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium
We should be into less hot and less humid air by Sunday, with partial sunshine and highs around 85. It’s probably the nicer of the weekend days but far enough into the future to keep monitoring the forecast. Confidence: Medium