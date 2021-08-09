Of the impacts of climate change, the increases in extreme events loom especially large due to suffering they cause and cost to society. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States and was blamed for hundreds of excess deaths in the Pacific Northwest during June. Last year brought a record 22 billion dollar weather-climate disasters to the United States, totaling $98.9 billion in damages. Through June, 8 such events had occurred in the U.S. this year.