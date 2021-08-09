Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: We’ve seen a couple storms around today and an isolated one or two remain into the evening before dying off with sunset. Any storm can be locally intense. Overnight, it’s partly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures settle to a near 70 to mid-70s range for lows. Winds are from the south around 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a lot like today. That means we should see plentiful sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds in the heat of the day. There’s a better chance of afternoon storms, and they could be scattered to widespread. Any storm could be strong, with isolated damaging winds possible, in addition to lightning and heavy rain. Highs reach for the low to mid-90s. Winds are from the south-southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Mold spores are low.
Tuesday storms: A level one of five risk (marginal) for severe storms is up for tomorrow. These have a tendency to become slight risks on the day of, so it’s worth keeping an eye on. High-resolution models bring a line of storms through the area as soon as the midafternoon into evening. Locally, the best timing seems about 5 to 8 p.m. as of now, but that’s likely to shift a bit in closing.
