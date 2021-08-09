A flash flood warning is now in effect mainly just north and northeast of D.C. (see green outline in tweet below) where heavy rain up to 2 to 3 inches have fallen, with another 1 to 2 inches possible. Stay off the roads in this area if you can.
6:35 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm warning east of the District
A storm cell just east of the District, mainly over northern Prince George’s County, has intensified as it drifts slowly to the east, prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Warning due to the possibility of damaging winds and quarter-size hail. See more information below...
6 p.m. — Heavy storms along north side of Beltway
A corridor of storms has set up along the northern branch of the Beltway from near Potomac through Silver Spring to the intersection with Interstate 95. They then continue to the east to near Odenton in northern Anne Arundel County. These are not severe storms but they’re unleashing lightning and very heavy rain. Radar indicates storm totals already exceeding an inch north of Silver Spring.
As the storms are tracking over the same areas and only progressing eastward slowly, we could see some pockets of flash flooding develop. The intensity of the storms/downpours should gradually toward sunset, but a good amount of rain could fall in the mean time.
In a short-term forecast, the National Weather Service said the storms could also produce 30 to 40 mph winds and small hail.
Original article from 4:50 p.m.
Temperatures rose to and past 90 for the second day in a row across the region. It was the 33rd such day in Washington, meaning we’re now only seven days of 90s from reaching the annual average. Unlike over the weekend, humidity is way up today, making it feel even hotter than it is. There’s no break in the immediate future. In fact, it probably turns hotter tomorrow. Storms may cool us off at times, though.
Through Tonight: We’ve seen a couple storms around today and an isolated one or two remain into the evening before dying off with sunset. Any storm can be locally intense. Overnight, it’s partly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures settle to a near 70 to mid-70s range for lows. Winds are from the south around 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a lot like today. That means we should see plentiful sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds in the heat of the day. There’s a better chance of afternoon storms, and they could be scattered to widespread. Any storm could be strong, with isolated damaging winds possible, in addition to lightning and heavy rain. Highs reach for the low to mid-90s. Winds are from the south-southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Mold spores are low.
Tuesday storms: A level one of five risk (marginal) for severe storms is up for tomorrow. These have a tendency to become slight risks on the day of, so it’s worth keeping an eye on. High-resolution models bring a line of storms through the area as soon as the midafternoon into evening. Locally, the best timing seems about 5 to 8 p.m. as of now, but that’s likely to shift a bit in closing.
