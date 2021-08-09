All indications suggest that 94L will drift west-northwest, dumping heavy rainfall on the northern Windward Islands and the Leeward Islands over the next day and probably crossing Puerto Rico on Tuesday before paralleling the northern edge of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba later Tuesday into Wednesday. Such a track would take the system over a lot of land. That would be a good thing and a bad thing — good because it would limit 94L’s time spent over warm tropical waters, but bad because more people would deal with the system’s downpours and potential flooding.