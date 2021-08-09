The National Hurricane Center is already considering issuing tropical storm watches for parts of the Leeward Islands and Lesser Antilles, perhaps including Puerto Rico, if trends continue. It is worth watching for those islands, the Dominican Republic and Haiti and eventually the southeast.
Behind it, a second disturbance trekking west has lesser odds of growing into a named system, but it foreshadows an abrupt uptick in tropical activity that will come over the next week to 10 days.
Potential Tropical Storm Fred, currently
On Monday morning, the main disturbance under investigation, dubbed Invest 94L, was centered about 225 miles east of Barbados. On satellite imagery, broad spin was visible, and the disturbance had already developed a tight clustering of shower and thunderstorm activity near its center. Numerous “convective bursts,” or plumes of heavy thunderstorms, were visible, meaning the system is efficiently transporting heat and moisture high in the atmosphere, all indications that it is becoming better and better organized.
The disturbance, close to becoming a tropical depression, the precursor to a named storm, is nestled within a pocket of weak upper-level winds. That means a local minimum in wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. Wind shear disrupts the vertical development of fledgling tropical systems. Since wind shear is on the weaker side surrounding 94L, it should not experience too much difficulty strengthening.
The forecast for the potential tropical storm
The National Hurricane Center in Miami estimates a 70 percent likelihood that 94L will become a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. It cautions that, because of the short-fused nature of the system as it nears the Lesser Antilles, tropical alerts could be hoisted with less lead time than normal. The system brings the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding and perhaps low-end tropical-storm force winds, probably around 40 mph, with some higher gusts.
All indications suggest that 94L will drift west-northwest, dumping heavy rainfall on the northern Windward Islands and the Leeward Islands over the next day and probably crossing Puerto Rico on Tuesday before paralleling the northern edge of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba later Tuesday into Wednesday. Such a track would take the system over a lot of land. That would be a good thing and a bad thing — good because it would limit 94L’s time spent over warm tropical waters, but bad because more people would deal with the system’s downpours and potential flooding.
Beyond Wednesday, the forecast grows more uncertain. The system may intensify little until approaching Florida late in the week. At that point, it may recurve northward and become something that Georgia and the Carolinas have to watch. Or it may barrel across the Florida Peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico. If it did so, additional strengthening would be possible.
Until models obtain a better grasp as to what atmospheric steering currents will look like this weekend, and how 94L fits into all that, it is unclear what impacts on the southeastern United States, if any, will resemble.
Behind 94L is a second tropical disturbance with lesser odds of development. The Hurricane Center gives it only a 20 percent chance of pulsing up into a depression or worse. It will probably remain innocuous.
Meanwhile, there are signs that the Atlantic is set to become very busy in the coming week to 10 days. The overarching weather pattern will become favorable for the development of named Atlantic storms, and a train of tropical waves, or “seeds” for named storm growth, will begin rolling off the coast of Africa.
In non-meteorological terms, it will soon become time to buckle up. It will be a busy month or two ahead.