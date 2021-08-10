Today (Tuesday): Party sunny and moderately muggy (dew points in the low 70s) as highs surge back up to the low to mid-90s. Heat index values near 100 degrees. Some hit-or-miss late-day storms seem likely. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph offer little relief. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Isolated evening storms are possible, but otherwise expect a partly cloudy and muggy night, with lows ranging mainly through the 70s. Light winds from the south continue to pump that uncomfortable humidity into our area. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Like Tuesday, intervals of sunshine are mixed with cloudier segments when scattered thunderstorms may pop up, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Highs range in the low to mid-90s again with moderate to high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) as heat index values attempt to crest 100. Light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, except gustier around storms. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: An evening shower or storm is possible, but then more muggy conditions overnight under partly cloudy skies as lows range through the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday is even a touch hotter than Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly to mostly sunny skies prevail with potential afternoon thunderstorm disruptions yet again as sultry highs range from 92 to 96. Scattered showers and storms are possible at times Thursday night with lows again in the muggy 70s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday is poised to be our hottest day of the week ahead of an approaching cold front, but more widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms could limit the duration of the most uncomfortable heat. Highs reach to the mid- to maybe upper 90s with moderate to high humidity. Friday night should be partly cloudy after evening storms, with lows in the 70s again. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend is complicated by a slow-moving cool front. Partly to sunny skies on Saturday make way for afternoon scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with some reduction in humidity. Saturday night could still see a scattered shower or storm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday could spark a few scattered showers and storms, especially south and east of the District. But if the front pushes far enough south, we could gain some partly sunny conditions and lower humidity by afternoon and evening as highs range through the 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium