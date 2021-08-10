The weekend is complicated by a slow-moving cool front. Partly to sunny skies on Saturday make way for afternoon scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with some reduction in humidity. Saturday night could still see a scattered shower or storm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday could spark a few scattered showers and storms, especially south and east of the District. But if the front pushes far enough south, we could gain some partly sunny conditions and lower humidity by afternoon and evening as highs range through the 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium