Through Tonight: We will continue to see scattered strong showers and storms across the region. Any storm can drop heavy rain and produce copious lightning. It’s also not impossible we will see isolated damaging winds and a little flooding with the storms before activity winds down through the evening. Beyond that, it will be partly cloudy and muggy. Lows will be mainly in the mid- and upper 70s. Blech! Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.