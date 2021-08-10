Both of these areas of storminess, which have prompted severe thunderstorm warnings, are sweeping east at around 15 mph and should take about 30 minutes to pass any location.
The storm cell in eastern Fairfax County should reach the District around 5:45 p.m., while the cell in Montgomery County should pass into Howard County around the same time.
We can now call this a heat wave given that we’ve seen three days at or above 90 degrees in a row. We’ve still got more to come as well. Today’s readings were mainly in the low and mid-90s as sunshine remained plentiful into the afternoon. Storms that fired up to the west roll through parts of the area into early evening. We’ll do it all again Wednesday.
Through Tonight: We will continue to see scattered strong showers and storms across the region. Any storm can drop heavy rain and produce copious lightning. It’s also not impossible we will see isolated damaging winds and a little flooding with the storms before activity winds down through the evening. Beyond that, it will be partly cloudy and muggy. Lows will be mainly in the mid- and upper 70s. Blech! Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies early will help morning temperatures move up rapidly. Over time we’ll see clouds bubble in the heat of the day. We’ll also see yet another late-day storm threat, which looks fairly similar to today’s from here. Any storm could be strong with a chance for heavy rain, lightning, and perhaps some damaging wind. Temperatures will be mainly in the mid-90s, or about 93-97. It’ll feel like 100 to 105 much of the afternoon.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Weed pollen is moderate. Grass pollen is low.
Summer storms: As we deal with thunderstorms for a second day in a row, with more on the way Wednesday, it’s a good time to remind everyone that it’s pretty typical. So far we’ve been running slightly above normal for thunderstorm days during the summer. (Note: today is not counted yet). The main thunderstorm season typically wraps up fairly rapidly in September, so time is starting to run short.
