Tropical storm watches are in effect as close to Florida as the southeastern Bahamas, as well as for Haiti and the Turks and Caicos.
“Interests in Florida should monitor updates to the forecast for this system, but it is too soon to determine what if any impacts could occur there by late this week or this weekend given the uncertainty in the long-range forecast,” the Hurricane Center wrote Tuesday.
When Fred forms, it will mark the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, and it signifies an expected and abrupt uptick in tropical activity across the basin. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expecting a more active than normal hurricane season for the sixth year in a row, and meteorologists have been sounding the alarm that late August into September could bustle.
The impending birth of Fred comes just a day after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a landmark report tying the growing frequency of high-end hurricanes and tropical cyclones to increased warming and moistening of the atmosphere in response to rising global temperatures.
“#Fred would be about 2.5 weeks ahead of par if it forms soon,” tweeted Brian McNoldy, a tropical weather researcher at the University of Miami and Capital Weather Gang contributor. “Some other recent years that had (at least) the sixth named storm by this date were 2020, 2017, 2012, 2005, and 1995 … a rather infamous list of hyperactive hurricane seasons.”
Where the storm is now
As of 11 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, the center of the potential tropical storm was 220 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, barreling west-northwest at 18 mph. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 35 mph, putting it just shy of the 39 mph threshold for tropical storm status. The Hurricane Center was expecting it to become a tropical storm by Tuesday night.
Holding it back has been a lack of low-level organization about a more tightly structured center.
“Satellite intensity estimates … are at tropical storm strength,” the Hurricane Center wrote in its 11 a.m. discussion. But it wrote that the system “does not yet have a well-defined closed circulation,” which is required for it to be considered a tropical storm.
As of Tuesday morning, the storm was roiling with intense thunderstorm tops poking high into the atmosphere and developing spiral rain bands. It had taken on a comma shape but will likely become more symmetrical as it strengthens and is designated a tropical storm.
Impact to Puerto Rico
Heavy rain is the system’s main threat. A broad two to four inches of rain is likely on Puerto Rico the second half of Tuesday into Wednesday, which could bring flash flooding and mudslides. Isolated totals could reach six inches, and much of Puerto Rico is under a flash flood watch.
“There is an increasing potential for urban and small stream flooding and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river rises from this afternoon through Wednesday evening, particularly across portions of south and east Puerto Rico,” wrote the Weather Service in San Juan.
The potential storm will also stir up rough seas, bringing “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” in Puerto Rico, according to the Hurricane Center.
Gusty winds up to about 40 mph can be expected, along with isolated waterspout or tornado activity.
Hispaniola and the Southeastern United States
By Wednesday afternoon, the potential storm will be withdrawing northwest from Puerto Rico, crossing the Mona Passage toward the Dominican Republic. The high terrain may shred the circulation and weaken it back into a tropical depression, but after emerging north of Haiti early Thursday, the presence of bathlike water temperatures will probably reinvigorate it.
Heavy rain falling on the deforested hills of Haiti could cause significant and high-impact mudslides.
Between Thursday and Saturday, uncertainty is high. If the potential storm takes a slightly more northern track and avoids land, it could strike southeast Florida, near Miami perhaps, as a higher-end tropical storm or perhaps as a hurricane. A southerly track that features more pernicious land interaction would bring a weaker storm into the Florida Straits with less impact. Either option or something in between are on the table. The key time frame to watch would be Friday.
From there, it’s increasingly likely that the storm will make it into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, lingering Monday before drifting north into the Gulf Coast on Tuesday. Intensity, track and even whether that occurs won’t be sifted out for another couple of days. Models are struggling to resolve how Fred will interact with a dip in the jet stream to the west.
Thereafter, signs point to a line of tropical waves blowing off the African coast, serving as the seeds for the development of more named storms. Welcome to late August.