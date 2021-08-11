Today (Wednesday): Temperatures rise quickly again under mostly sunny skies, increasing into and through the 80s during the morning hours, and topping out in the mid-90s for afternoon highs with winds from the southwest around 10 mph. With uncomfortably high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s), the afternoon heat index peaks around 100 to 105. All that sets the stage for a good chance of scattered showers and storms moving in from the west after 4 p.m. or so, and these could be strong to severe. Confidence: Medium-High