Express forecast
- Today: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered afternoon storms likely. Highs: Mid-90s.
- Tonight: Lingering evening storms, then partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: Mid-70s.
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and very hot. A few afternoon storms? Highs: Mid- to upper 90s.
Forecast in detail
The most intense heat of the season is on the way. We’re not quite there today, although a heat index near or past 100 is quite hot. But tomorrow and Friday, the heat index should surge to near or past 105. All of us need to take this kind of heat seriously, but remember that children, older adults, outdoor workers, the homeless, and those without air conditioning are the most vulnerable.
Today (Wednesday): Temperatures rise quickly again under mostly sunny skies, increasing into and through the 80s during the morning hours, and topping out in the mid-90s for afternoon highs with winds from the southwest around 10 mph. With uncomfortably high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s), the afternoon heat index peaks around 100 to 105. All that sets the stage for a good chance of scattered showers and storms moving in from the west after 4 p.m. or so, and these could be strong to severe. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe, could still be moving through the area from west to east during the early evening before exiting after 8 p.m. or so. Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with muggy lows mainly in the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies are mostly sunny again, and the heat intensifies. Highs head for the mid- to upper 90s, with the heat index reaching near or past 105. Rain chances are lower than today, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon into evening, and any storms that do form could be strong to severe. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: An isolated shower or storm could linger into the early evening. Otherwise, it’s a super steamy night with lows dropping only to the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
More of the same Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid- to upper 90s, and the heat index rising again to near or past 105. Scattered storms are possible Friday afternoon and night, with Friday-night lows again in the 70s. Confidence: Medium
The heat gradually eases this weekend as a cold front brings partly cloudy skies and a continued chance of mainly late-day showers and storms. Saturday is still fairly hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s, while Sunday should bring lower humidity and cooler highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Saturday night, lows dip to the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium