In the central and eastern U.S., a sprawling area of heat advisories covers the zone from eastern Texas to southeast Michigan and large parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast along the Interstate 95 corridor and parts of the interior New England. Cities under heat advisories include Little Rock, Chicago, Detroit, Raleigh, Washington and Boston. Several excessive heat warnings, for even more extreme conditions, are embedded within these heat advisory zones and include Kansas City, St. Louis, New York City and Philadelphia where the city asphalt and concrete, or urban heat island effect, make temperatures even hotter.